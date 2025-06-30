Nagaland Jobs NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Nagaland in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in a Research Project with funding from Advanced Manufacturing Technology Scheme of Department of Science Technology (DST), Govt of India “Design and Development of GaN Nanowire based High Performance UV Photosensor for Medical and Military Applications” in 2025. National Institute of Technology Nagaland, an Institute of National importance is a higher education technical Institute at Chumukedima (Dimapur), Nagaland. It is one among the ten newly approved NITs by the Government of India in 2009 under the 11th Five Year Plan and it started functioning altogether from the academic year 2010. Initially, this Institute started its journey under the mentorship of National Institute of Technology Silchar in Assam. It functioned in the campus of NIT Silchar for two years. Land for permanent campus was altogether identified for the Institute during January 2012 and it is located at a hilly terrain area at Chumukedima near Dimapur, Nagaland. The first academic session of the Institute in its permanent campus started on 20th September 2012. The land of 291 acres (which had been originally allotted for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner) was handed over by the Government of Nagaland with a few buildings to NIT Nagaland for the establishment of its permanent campus. The infrastructure for class rooms, hostels and also dining blocks for Boys and Girls have been created with refurbishment of the existing RCC buildings and construction of a few pre-fabricated buildings. Pre-fabricated structures for new class room blocks, laboratories (Physics, Chemistry, Electrical Machines, Power Systems etc.) and also hostels have been constructed

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification: M.E. / M. Tech / M.S. / M. Sc or equivalent degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering / Nanotechnology/Electronics with GATE / NET score. Candidate must get at least 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA out of 10 in UG and PG Degree.

Desirable: Working experience in Physical Vapor Deposition Technology

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

How to apply :

Eligible candidates may send their application in the prescribed format with all supporting documents and CV by email to [email protected]

They should send it altogether on or before 17:00 hours of 17th July, 2025.

Application in the prescribed format is only acceptable. The short listed candidates will also get information separately about date of interview via email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here