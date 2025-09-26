Nagaland Jobs NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical jobs in NIT Nagaland in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) Based Health Monitoring of Energy Pipelines in North East India” in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification:

M.E. / M. Tech / M.S or equivalent degree in Civil Engineering (GATE qualified students will get preference)

or

B.E/B.Tech or equivalent degree in Civil Engineering + GATE qualification

Desirable: Profound knowledge in performing experiments and numerical simulations using

Finite element software

Salary : Rs 37,000/- per month + 8% HRA

How to apply :

Eligible candidates having appropriate qualifications in relevant subject/specialization with consistently good academic records and experience may send their application in the prescribed format with all supporting documents and CV by email to [email protected] on or before 09:00 hours of 6th October, 2025

The short listed candidates will get information separately about date of interview via email.

Applicants must present original documents of mark sheets/ degree/certificates/age proof and other testimonials at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here