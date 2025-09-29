Pushpanjali is the foremost sacred ritual of Durga Puja which is performed by every devotee in the morning to Maa Durga.

Devotees perform Pushpanjali during the three days of Saptami, Ashtami and also Navami.

Durga Puja is literally incomplete without the offering of Pushpanjali.

In order to Pushpanjali, devotees collect flowers and also gather together to repeat mantras for three rounds with a priest

After chanting each round of mantra, the floral offerings are altogether forwarded with utmost devotion at the feet of Maa Durga.

Devotees keep a strict fast till the time of Pushpanjali and take their first morsel only after completing this sacred ritual altogether.

During Durga Puja, people deck themselves in new outfits and also flock to the nearest Durga Puja pandal or temple to offer Pushpanjali to Maa Durga in the morning.

The flowers with which devotees offer Pushpanjali mostly includes marigold, lotus, hibiscus and also bilwa leaves.

After Pushpanjali, prasad is distributed or also shared among the devotees.

1st Pushpanjali Mantra

Om Jayanti, Mangala, Kali, Bhadrakali, Kapalini

Durga, Shiva, Kshama, Dhatri, Svaha, Svadha Namostu Te

Esha Sachandana Gandha Pushpa Bilva Patranjali Om Hreem Durgayai Namah

Meaning – O Jayanti, Mangala, Kali, Bhadrakali, Kapalini Durga, Shiva, Kshama, Dhatri, Svaha, Svadha (names of Maa Durga) my deepest salutations to you. I offer my worship to you Maa Durga with this beautiful offering of sandalwood, fragrant flowers and bael leaf

2nd Pushpanjali Mantra-

Om Mahishaghni Mahamaye Chamunde Mundamalini

Ayurarogyavijayam Dehi Devi Namostu Te

Esha Sachandana Gandha Pushpa Bilva Patranjali Om Hreem Durgayai Namah

English Meaning- O, Mahamaya, Chamunde, Mundamalini (names of Maa Durga), give me long life, victory and liberation. I offer my worship to you Maa Durga with this beautiful offering of sandalwood, fragrant flowers and bael leaf

3rd Pushpanjali Mantra-

Om Sarva Mangala Mangalye Shive Sarvartha Sadhike

Sharanye Tryambake Gauri Narayani Namostu Te

Srishti Sthiti Vinashanam, Shaktibhute, Sanatani

Gunashraye, Gunamaye, Narayani, Namostu Te

Sharanagata Dinarta Paritrana Parayane

Sarvasyartihare Devi! Narayani! Namostu Te

Meaning- Auspiciousness of all things auspicious! O consort of Shiva, fulfiller of all our goals, Our only refuge! O three-eyed Gauri, O Narayani, Our salutations to you. The power beyond all creation, preservation and destruction, O eternal one, O ground of the Gunas and embodiment of the Gunas, O Narayani, Our salutations to you. Ever devoted to the salvation of the lowly and suffering who seek shelter with you! O destroyer of all misery, O Divine Mother, O Narayani, Our salutations to you.