Tripura Jobs NIT Agartala Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellows under different projects in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Converting CO2 present in biogas to CH4 by biomethanation technique: A low-cost approach to purify biogas

Essential Qualification :

4 years program BPharm/Integrated BSMS/MSc/BE/BTech or equivalent degree, with 55% marks and passing of NET/GATE test.

Desirable: M.E./M.Tech/M.Sc. in Environmental Engineering/Chemical Engineering/ Biotechnology/ Bioscience equivalent/any other related specialization.

Emoluments : Consolidated amount of Rs. 37000/- + HRA

Age Limit : 28 years. The upper age limit is relax-able up-to 5 years in the case of candidates

belonging to scheduled castes/tribes/OBC, women and physically handicapped candidates.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Seismic Vulnerability Assessment of RC Buildings Constructed on the Hill Slope

of Northeastern Region of India

Essential Qualification : BE/BTech or equivalent degree, with 55% marks and passing of NET/GATE test.

Desirable: M.E./M.Tech. in Structural Engineering/Seismic Science and Engineering/Geotechnical Engineering/equivalent any other related specialization

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 24th October 2025. Time is 10 AM. Mode of interview: Online/Offline, depending on the suitability

How to apply :

For the post of JRF under the project “Converting CO2 present in biogas to CH4 by biomethanation technique: A low-cost approach to purify biogas,” interested candidate should send their filled application including photograph and signed scan copy of educational qualifications, research publications and a statement of interest on or before 17.10.2025. The applicants must send the application to Dr. Sagarika Panigrahi, Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura, India through email to [email protected]

For the post of JRF under the project “Seismic Vulnerability Assessment of RC Buildings Constructed on the Hill Slope of Northeastern Region of India,” interested candidate should send their filled application including photograph and signed scan copy of educational qualifications, research publications and a statement of interest on or before 17.10.2025. The application should be sent to Dr. Lipika Halder, Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura, India through e-mail to [email protected]

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2