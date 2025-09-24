Guwahati: In its most decisive move yet, following the tragic death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, the Assam Government has imposed a complete ban on Shyamkanu Mahanta and all organisations associated with him from conducting any cultural or social events within the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the sweeping ban on Tuesday via X (formerly Twitter), stating: “The State Government has decided to prohibit Shri Shyamkanu Mahanta and any organisation associated with him from holding any functions or festivals within the State of Assam. Further, the State Government will not provide any financial grant, advertisement, or sponsorship to any event with which he is associated, either directly or indirectly.”

He also added, “The State Government will request the Government of India not to extend any financial assistance or sponsorship to him in any manner.”

With this announcement, the State Government has taken a firm stance, making it clear that Mahanta and his initiatives will not receive any form of support.

By involving the central government, the state aims to block financial backing at all levels.

Political observers see this as a decisive step to cut Mahanta’s influence from Assam’s cultural platforms.

The decision is expected to significantly impact organisations and events previously connected to him.

Public anger has surged in the wake of the tragedy, with many demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s final hours.

People have also raised questions about who organised the Singapore trip and the safety protocols they followed.

Several civil society groups have alleged indirect links between Mahanta’s activities and controversies tied to Zubeen’s demise.

In response, the government appears to be taking stern preventive measures to avoid further unrest.

Mahanta publicly claimed that members of the local Assamese community in Singapore arranged Garg’s yacht outing and asserted that the festival organisers did not receive prior information.

However, his explanation has done little to quell growing demands for accountability.

Online campaigns continue to call for justice, with social media users holding both Mahanta and Sidharth Sarma morally responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi has demanded the immediate arrest of Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma.

Gogoi has also called for a CBI inquiry into the suspicious death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on 19 September 2025.

Officials flew Zubeen Garg’s body back to Assam on Monday, and thousands of fans poured into the streets of Guwahati to pay their last respects.

The government performed his final rites with full state honours at Kamarkuchi NC village on the city’s outskirts, the following day.