Manipur: Kuki-Zo groups restrict Meitei pilgrimage to Thangjing Hills

Imphal: The Kuki-Zo organisations in Manipur have imposed a restriction on members of the Meitei community attempting to cross the buffer zone for pilgrimage to the sacred Thangjing Hills home to the ancestral deity Thangching, revered in the Meitei tradition.

Located between the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts, the Thangjing Hills are among the most important pilgrimage sites in Northeast India.

On Thursday, six major Kuki civil society groups including the Kuki Inpi Churachandpur (KIC), Kuki Chiefs’ Association (KCA), Kuki Khanglai Lom (KKL), Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO), Kuki Women’s Union (KWU), and the Kuki Women’s Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR), issued a joint statement warning against any attempt by the Meitei community to enter Kuki-Zo territory without a political settlement.

The statement emphasized that until the Government of India addresses the political demands of the Kuki-Zo community under the Constitution, no entry by the Meitei community into their jurisdiction would be tolerated.

The organisations stressed the importance of maintaining the buffer zone and urged all communities to respect the current boundaries to prevent further conflict. Any attempt to cross the buffer zone, they said, would be strongly opposed.

This declaration came after assurances made by the Governor of Manipur on April 2, 2025, regarding the protection of sacred hill ranges including those of Lord Koubrou and Lord Thangjing following a meeting with members of the Thangjing Seva Mandal, Historical Heritage Development Organisation, and the Committee on Protection and Preservation of the Historical Rights of Koubru and Thangjing Hill Ranges (CPPKT).

The Thangjing Hills hold deep cultural and religious significance, especially among followers of the Sanamahi religion, who regularly trek to the temple at the hilltop to offer prayers to Lord Thangching. The region is also historically important due to its association with the Meitei legends Khamba and Thoibi.

Amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, the Kuki-Zo organisations have called on the government to take balanced and effective steps to ensure peace and safeguard the interests of both communities.