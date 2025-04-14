The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025 for undergraduate medical admissions is scheduled to be held on May 4, 2025.

NTA will conduct the exam in offline mode, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As per the NEET UG 2025 information bulletin, admit cards will be available for download at neet.nta.nic.in by May 1, 2025.

Prior to that, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release exam city intimation slips by April 26 to inform candidates of the city where their exam centre is located.

Also Read: Tripura TET 2025 admit card released, download available until april 22

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The admit card will include important information such as the exact address of the exam centre, the candidate’s roll number, and exam day instructions. On the exam day, candidates must bring a printed copy of the admit card, a valid original photo ID, and passport-sized photographs. The exact photo specifications and acceptable ID cards will be mentioned on the admit card itself.

Steps to download NEET 2025 Admit Card:

Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the admit card tab.

Log in using the required credentials.

Download and print the admit card.

For assistance, candidates can reach out to the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email at [email protected].

NEET UG is the sole entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical programs across India. With over 20 lakh candidates appearing annually, it is one of the largest competitive exams in the country.

Students should regularly check the official NTA website for further updates.