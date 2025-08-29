Guwahati: Israeli airstrikes struck the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on Thursday, killing Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and reportedly targeting several high-ranking military officials, including the group’s defence minister.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that it carried out the operation, which it described as a response to continued missile and drone attacks launched by the Iran-backed Houthi faction. These attacks have expressed the group’s support for Palestinians amid the ongoing regional conflict.

Military sources reported that the airstrikes destroyed a key facility in Sanaa believed to house senior Houthi leaders. According to regional reports, al-Rahawi died in his apartment during the strike. His close associates also reportedly perished in the same attack.

Israeli officials stated that Defence Minister Mohamed al-Atifi and Chief of Staff Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari were likely killed during a cabinet meeting held outside Sanaa. Al-Ghamari had previously sustained injuries in an earlier Israeli strike.

The operation coincided with a scheduled speech by Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, who was reportedly not present at the targeted location.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Chief of Staff General Eyal Zamir approved the strike. Katz warned that Israel would respond forcefully to any aggression, stating, “Whoever raises a hand against Israel—his hand will be cut off.”

Since the escalation of the conflict in Gaza, the Houthis have repeatedly launched attacks against Israel and targeted vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. The group claims these ships have ties to Israel. The Houthis, who control significant territory in Yemen, remain a key part of Iran’s regional alliance.

Authorities in Sanaa reported that the airstrikes killed at least ten people and injured more than ninety. Israeli military sources said they continue to assess the full impact of the strike on the Houthi leadership.