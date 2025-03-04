NHRC orders high-level probe into Nepali student’s suicide at KIIT

Guwahati: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched a high-level investigation into the alleged suicide of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar.

The probe will also look into reports of attacks on Nepali students and other serious allegations against the university.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A complaint was filed by Asutosh B., who claimed that Lamsal was harassed by her friend, Advik Srivastava. He alleged that KIIT’s International Relations Office (IRO) ignored her complaints, which led to her tragic death.

Also Read: KIIT student suicide: Odisha govt forms fact-finding committee

The complaint also stated that when Nepali students protested for justice, they were met with threats and physical violence by KIIT officials and security guards.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Additionally, the complaint accused KIIT and its sister institute, Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), of exploiting tribal children and acquiring land illegally. The complainant urged the NHRC to take strict action against KIIT officials, including its founder, Achyuta Samanta.

On February 28, 2025, NHRC directed its Director General (Investigation) to send a team, including a senior police officer and legal experts, to conduct an inquiry at KIIT. The team must submit its report by March 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, KIIT stated that things had returned to normal on campus after the unfortunate incident on February 16. The university said it had handed the case over to the police and taken action against responsible officials. It also reported that over 400 Nepali students had returned to campus, feeling safe with the new security measures.

Also Read: Manipur: Nepalese human trafficking victims sent back home

KIIT defended itself, saying that some media and individuals were spreading false stories to damage the university’s reputation and its founder’s image. The institute insisted that Achyuta Samanta had dedicated his life to education and social work and was being unfairly blamed.

The university also said that it had taken responsibility for the situation. Its founder personally addressed the concerns of Nepali students in the presence of Nepalese Embassy officials. KIIT noted that Lamsal’s family had publicly appreciated the ongoing government efforts and the university’s cooperation.

As the NHRC investigation continues, the case has raised important concerns about student safety, university accountability, and the treatment of both tribal and international students in educational institutions.