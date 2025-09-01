Kolkata: An army helicopter while on a a routine flight crashed on Monday in Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan.
The crash casued the lives of two pilots and three technicians on board, according to a government spokesman, reports AP.
The chopper crashed down down in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of the occupied Kashmir, owing to a technical fault.
It later caught fire, said Faizullah Faraq, a regional government spokesman.
Investigation is on, as per latest information.
