Kolkata: An army helicopter while on a a routine flight crashed on Monday in Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan.

The crash casued the lives of two pilots and three technicians on board, according to a government spokesman, reports AP.

The chopper crashed down down in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of the occupied Kashmir, owing to a technical fault.

Reportedly, a helicopter has crashed, killing five crew members, including two pilots. pic.twitter.com/hpFH4HeEuj — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) September 1, 2025

It later caught fire, said Faizullah Faraq, a regional government spokesman.

Investigation is on, as per latest information.

It’s a Breaking News