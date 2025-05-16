Pakistan calls for composite dialogue with India

Guwahati: Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday urged India to engage in a “composite dialogue” to resolve all outstanding disputes between the two nations.

Addressing the Pakistan Senate, he warned that Pakistan would consider any move to block its water supply under the Indus Waters Treaty “an act of war.”

Dar’s statement follows India’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists linked to Pakistan killed 26 civilians.

In response to rising tensions, Pakistan has extended the ceasefire with India until May 18, Dar confirmed, while emphasizing the need for a political process to address broader bilateral issues.

The Pakistani foreign minister reiterated his country’s stance that water cannot be weaponized.

“We have informed the international community that we are ready for comprehensive talks,” he said, “but obstructing our water rights would be unacceptable and treated as aggression.”

Meanwhile, India has not specified any formal timeline for the ceasefire but has agreed to continue implementing confidence-building measures to prevent further escalation.

The Indian Army confirmed on Thursday that communication between the two sides remains open, primarily through the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs).

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also responded to the situation, stating that India is willing to engage in dialogue, but only on the issue of Pakistan’s support for cross-border terrorism.

“Pakistan knows what actions it must take, dismantle terror infrastructure and hand over wanted individuals,” Jaishankar said. He ruled out third-party involvement, reaffirming that any talks with Pakistan will remain strictly bilateral.

On the same day, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed readiness to open a peace dialogue, following a brief military flare-up tied to India’s counter-terror operation, Operation Sindoor.

Despite some reported drone activity along the border, the ceasefire agreement has mostly held since its initial establishment.

However, Indian officials have maintained that core issues such as Kashmir and the suspended Indus Waters Treaty are not on the negotiating table.