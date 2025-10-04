Guwahati: After days of protests leaving 12 people dead in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Pakistan government on Saturday budged down and signed an agreement with the protesters, aiming to end the violence in the PoK.

The declaration was made by Pakistan’s Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, who said the two sides have reached an agreement.

“Negotiating delegation has signed the final agreement with the Action Committee…. The protesters are returning to their homes. All roads have been reopened. This is a victory for peace,” he posted on X (previously Twitter).

The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) had proposed a 38-point charter, but the Pakistan government agreed on 25 points, whose details were shared by Chaudhry on X.