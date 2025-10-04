Guwahati: A Russian strike hit a passenger train in Ukraine’s northern Sumy region leading to casualties among the passengers, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Saturday, reports news agency Reuters.

Hryhorov said the Russian attack had targeted a railway station, and that a train heading to Kyiv had been hit.

??Russia attacked the railway station in the Shostka community of Sumy region.



The enemy deliberately struck civilian infrastructure – a passenger train operating on the Shostka-Kyiv route.



Passengers were injured. Rescuers, medics, and all emergency services are working at the…

No figure was given for the number of casualties, but the governor posted a picture of a burning passenger carriage and said medics and rescuers were working on the scene, reports Reuters.

Moscow has upped the ante on its air strike campaign on Ukraine’s railway infrastructure, hitting it almost every day over the last two months.