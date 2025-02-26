Guwahati: A Ukrainian-made military aircraft crashed in Sudan’s city of Omdurman on Tuesday, killing at least 46 people, including military personnel and civilians, according to an agency.

The Antonov aircraft, which had just taken off from Wadi Sayidna airbase, went down shortly after departure.

The Sudanese military confirmed the fatalities but did not release information on the cause of the crash.

The Sudanese health ministry reported that the bodies of the victims were taken to Nau Hospital in Omdurman.

Among the injured were five civilians, including two young siblings. The crash also caused significant damage to residential houses in the Karrari district.

A military official, speaking anonymously, confirmed that senior military officers, such as Maj. Gen. Bahr Ahmed Bahr and Lt. Col. Awad Ayoub, were among the deceased.

Civilians, including women and children, were also victims, with reports stating that five siblings died in the crash.

A video emerged showing people trying to extinguish the flames as a massive fire erupted after the crash.

The Antonov plane was reportedly headed to Port Sudan, a key city on the Red Sea coast.

It crashed over the Al-Thawra neighborhood in Karrari, causing explosions and thick smoke and dust over Omdurman.

Witnesses described hearing loud impacts followed by raging fires.

The Sudanese military has not yet provided an official cause for the crash.

While technical failures have been suspected in past incidents, the exact cause whether mechanical issues, pilot error, or other factors remains unclear.

Investigators are expected to review the aircraft’s maintenance records and flight data.