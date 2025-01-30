Guwahati: A commercial jet carrying 64 people collided midair with an Army Black Hawk helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport, just outside Washington, D.C.

According to the airline, American Airlines Flight 5342, with 60 passengers and 4 crew members on board, had departed from Wichita, Kansas.

The helicopter, which was conducting a training flight, carried three soldiers.

In a new development, at least 18 bodies have been reportedly found and discovered six survivors during the recue efforts.

As per sources, the plane has broken apart in the river, while the helicopter is also submerged nearby.

Around 19 aircraft were airborne at the time of the crash near Reagan National Airport and were rerouted to Dulles International Airport, located roughly 20 miles to the west.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium reported that 858 flights were scheduled to depart and arrive at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday, with 869 flights planned for Thursday.

Airport authorities announced the airport will remain closed until at least 11 am ET Thursday.

Around 300 first responders are currently searching the frigid waters of the Potomac River, where the crash occurred, according to the D.C. fire chief.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed early Thursday that both aircraft were in the water and that there were 64 people on the American Airlines flight and three on the military helicopter.

“The focus now is on rescuing people, and that’s where all our efforts are concentrated,” Bowser said.

She refrained from commenting on the recovery efforts or the investigation, which will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board.

A spokesperson from the bureau stated that the FBI’s Washington Field Office dive team is assisting in the search for victims of Wednesday’s plane-helicopter collision in the Potomac River.

The FBI Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team (USERT), made up of specially trained agents from across the country, is responsible for locating and recovering submerged evidence.

President Donald Trump described the crash as “a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented” in a post on Truth Social.