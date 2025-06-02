This guide will answer all of your questions regarding sleeping bus travel in India. Travel tips for budget travelers, including pros, cons, and budget travel advice.

Did you know that more than 2.2 million buses are operating in India, which transport roughly 190,000,000 people each day? Bus travel is an affordable way to get around India. Even budget backpackers will enjoy a comfortable trip on “sleeper-class” buses when they hop from city to city.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This guide will tell you everything you need to know about sleeping on a bus in India. I’ll also give some tips and explain why it’s my favourite way to travel on a low budget.

What you need to know about sleeping buses in India

You may not be used to bus travel over long distances if you are from America, Australia, or other countries. My first backpacking trip to Europe in 2015 was the first time that I consistently travelled by bus. I can remember thinking how convenient and easy it was. I was immediately hooked.





Even after a decade, long-distance bus travel is still my preferred method of transportation. Indian buses can be surprisingly comfortable, efficient, and easy to arrange (once you understand the process).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

What is a sleeper bus?

Sleeper Class Buses are built with 2-level or 3-level bunk beds or sleeping bunks. Passengers can pull back a curtain to make their bed. In India, sleeper buses are usually limited to long-distance routes. Sleeper buses in India are a great way to travel from one city to another. Portals like redBus provide convenient bus booking.

Pros

It’s easy to see that I love sleeper bus travel. Here’s why.

Indian sleeper buses are cheaper than trains

If you pick the right bus, bunks can be quite comfortable.

Accommodation costs will be reduced.

You’ll have more time for yourself if you travel at night

Buses tend to be faster than trains

Booking sleeper buses is easier than booking trains

The number of sleeper bus routes is very large

Train tickets often sell out weeks in advance (bus tickets can be purchased at short notice).





Sleeper buses are a great way to travel from one city to another in India. You will save time and money. Buses can cost half as much as a train, are easily booked via an app, and do not require an agent.

Book the Best Buses for Long-Distance Travel in India

What about booking overnight buses in India, then? Use Redbus to compare overnight bus routes, find the best ones, and book them.

In the past, you needed an Indian government ID to book a bus. In recent years, travel to India has become much more convenient and easier.

You can choose your route, compare the timings, and, most importantly of all, get the best deal. You won’t find a better deal. Most Indians prefer to use these apps instead of haggling.

Both apps have a rating system that makes it simple to identify quality transport companies.

What is the cost of sleeping on a bus in India?

Prices for sleeper buses vary depending on the quality, timings, and distance. They are one of the most cost-effective ways to travel long distances in India. Rates start at 450 rupees for shorter trips (6 hours), such as those between Jaipur and Jaisalmer.

The price of a long-distance trip can reach 1,100 rupees.

Booking an overnight sleeper means you don’t need to pay for the accommodation.

What to Expect on a Sleeper Bus in India?

What’s the experience of travelling in a sleeper bus in India like? The quality of the sleeper bus can be very different depending on which company you choose to book with.

You’ll receive a confirmation via email after booking your bus route. The details of your booking will be added to the trip if you made it on the app. You’ll find information about where to board the buses, a picture of the bus that will help you locate it, and the recommended time for boarding.