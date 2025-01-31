Applications are invited for recruitment of 55 vacant positions or career in AIC in 2025.

Agriculture Insurance Company of India Limited (AIC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Management Trainee through open competition on All India Basis for various disciplines in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 55

Discipline wise vacancies :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

IT : 20

Actuarial : 5

Generalist : 30

Qualification :

IT :

B. E / B.Tech / M.E. / M.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology/ MCA from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks in either of the degree examination for UR/ OBC/ EWS & 55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. In addition to the above minimum education qualifications the following Essentials and Desirable skills are required.

a. Essential Skills with Supporting Certification – At least in any one of the below

mentioned skills –

Software Development: Well versed with IT Technologies like Angular/J2EE/MySQL/PLSQL/ Java Full Stack/Java Developer/Unix Shell/Android/Python & Django Developer/ API development/ Integration – Java & Python/Android/React Native Mobile App Developer/Front-end Developer including UI/UX. Network Administration: Well versed with Deep packet tracing/Network troubleshooting and Tools like Nmap/Putty/Linux. System Administration: Well versed with Cloud Technologies AWS/OCI/Azure/Server Architecture/ OS/DB/System Management/and OS commands for Linux/SQL Queries Information Security: Well versed with Ethical Hacking courses/ IT Security threats and mechanisms/ Hacking/ Spoofing etc.

b. Desirable Skills – Experience with respective essential skill

Actuarial :

Bachelor’s degree / Master’s degree in Statistics/ Mathematics/ Actuarial Sciences/ Economics/ Operations Research from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks in either of the degree examination for UR/OBC/EWS and 55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

OR

Bachelor’s/ Master’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks in either of the degree examination for UR/OBC/EWS and 55% for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and credit of minimum 2 papers from Institute of Actuaries of India (IAI)/ Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), UK as per new curriculum.

Also Read : 10 shocking facts of Alex Soros

Generalist :

A candidate must possess Graduation / Post graduation in any discipline from a recognized University with minimum 60% marks for UR/OBC/EWS candidates and minimum 55% marks for

SC/ST/PwBD candidates in either of the degrees.

Selection Procedure:

The selection shall be on the basis of the shortlisting of the candidates based on online examination

(CBT: Computer Based Test) and interview for which the total marks will be 200

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/aicildec24/

Last date for submission of applications is 20th February 2025

Application Fees :

SC/ST/PwBD : Rs. 200/- (Intimation charges only)

All other categories : Rs. 1000/- (application fee including intimation charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here