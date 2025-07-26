Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajiv Gandhi University Arunachal Pradesh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teaching Assistant in the Department of Statistics.

Name of post : Teaching Assistant in the Department of Statistics

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

MSc in Statistics with minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade system) is followed from an accredited Indian University or also an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign University.

The candidate must also have cleared National Eligibility test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR or a similar test accredited by the UGC like SLET/SET.

Candidates who got PhD shall also get exemption from the requirement of NET/ SLET/ SET.

Salary : Rs 1,000/- per class to maximum of Rs. 35,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 29.07 2025 at 10.00 AM

The venue is in the office of the Head, Dept of Statistics, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear for a walk in interview along with the bio-data stating qualification, experience, specialization, etc. as well as original copies also in

support of documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here