Applications are invited for 26 vacant positions or career in RITES Guwahati Assam in 2025.

RITES Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Individual Consultants in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Civil Engineer (Planning)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate degree in Civil Engineering

Experience :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Minimum post qualification experience of 10 years in –

1. Civil engineering Project Planning with hands on expertise in MS Project / Primavera and

2. Experience in project management services from the design stage to construction and completion in the public / private sector and

3. Experience in at least one JICA or international donors financed project. Should have working knowledge of English and Hindi language.

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Construction Manager (Civil)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Civil engineering

Experience :

Minimum post qualification experience of 15 years in high-rise building construction.

Preference will be given to candidates having direct site experience in hospital building / high rise building projects, specifically in a capacity of Project Manager or Construction Manager.

Should have working knowledge of English and Hindi language

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Field Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma in Civil Engineering

Experience :

For Degree Holder: Minimum post qualification experience of 12 years in high-rise building construction.

For Diploma Holder: Minimum post qualification experience of 15 years in high-rise building construction.

Should have working knowledge of English and Hindi language

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Construction Supervisor (Civil)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree / Diploma in Civil Engineering

Experience :

For Degree Holder: Minimum post qualification experience of 10 years in high-rise building construction.

For Diploma Holder: Minimum post qualification experience of 12 years in high-rise building construction.

Should have working knowledge in English and Hindi language

How to apply :

Interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com

Last date of submission of online application is 11.09.2025 (till 12:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here