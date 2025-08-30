Assam Career 2025 BBCI Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Dr. B. Boroaah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Transfusion Medicine) and Consultant (Critical Care) for “Adult and Pediatric Hematolymphoid Unit” in 2025.

Name of post : Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Transfusion Medicine)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 42480/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification :

B.Sc. (Biochemistry / Chemistry / Botany / Zoology / Microbiology) with minimum 50% marks and Degree / Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)/ Blood Bank Technology from a University recognized by Central / State Government

OR

B.Sc. (MLT) with 50% Marks.

Age Limit : 30 years (relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Consultant (Critical Care)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 1,28,000/- to 1,52,000/- per month (commensurate with qualification & experience).

Qualification : M.D. / D. N. B. (General Medicine / Paediatrics / Pulmonary Medicine) or equivalent postgraduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Experience : Experience in Critical Care and Pain Management is desirable.

Age Limit : 42 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application in prescribed application format in PDF

format along with CV through e-mail to [email protected].

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of

educational qualification, experience, identity proof in the form of Aadhar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof and other relevant documents.

The Application form and the documents should be in a zip folder.

The subject of the e-mail should contain “Application for the post of………………..”

The last date for receipt of application is 10/09/2025 up to 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here