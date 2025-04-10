Assam Career 2025 Dibrugarh University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associate-I in the DST PURSE sponsored research project entitled “Designing multifunctional nanostructured materials for catalysis, energy and biological applications” in 2025. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 . It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. Dibrugarh University is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface.With its strong global links in teaching and research programmes, the University offers dynamic educational experiences that prepare the next generation to lead and make a difference and thus contribute to the society at large. The University hosts 177 affiliated colleges and institutes. These institutes are spread over nine districts of Assam. Dibrugarh University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities.

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications: M.Sc. Chemistry / M.Sc Physics; NET/ GATE qualified (Preferable)

Monthly Fellowship:

(i) with NET/GATE: @Rs 37,000/-+ HRA as per DU rule

(ii) Without NET/GATE: @Rs 30,000/- + HRA as per DU rule

Age limit : 35 years

How to apply:

Candidates must submit their CV mentioning details about educational qualifications, experiences, publications (if any), M.Sc dissertation title, NET/GATE details, etc by email to the coordinator purse project [email protected]

The last date of receiving application (by email) is 20th April 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here