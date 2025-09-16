Assam Career 2025 IIE Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of five vacant positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Mentor under SVEP Project on purely

honorarium basis in 2025.

Name of post : Mentor

No. of posts : 5

Location wise vacancies :

Pub Chaiduar : 1 Sapekhati : 1 Pakabetbari : 1 Srijangram : 1 Howraghat : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience:

Post graduate/Graduate in any subject with mathematics as a subject till class XII. Preferably from a management/ commerce or engineering background.

Work Experience: 2+ years of work experience in operations for profit enterprise or in implementing non-farm livelihood interventions.

Job Responsibilities:

1. To ensure rollout of the SVEP program in the blocks, including completion of the baseline and market potential study and preparation of the DPR.

2. To co-ordinate and act as a bridge between the block staff of the SRLM, the community organizations and the village level project staff, be part of the implementation process of the SVEP.

3. To guide and train the CRP-EPs on all aspects of their work

4. To guide and train the BRC members on all aspects of their work

5. To participate in all the processes of implementation of the SVEP.

6. To help operationalize the MIS for SVEP, monitor progress of the SVEP and share the same with all the stakeholders – SRLM/PIA/NRO/ NRLM.

7. To implement the program using the SVEP software

8. To ensure adherence to norms and completion of processes related to procurement of equipment for the BRC.

9. To help institutionalize the Block Resource Centre and make it part of all the SRLM processes in the block.

10. To be part of the State level business advisory team for creating local benchmarks for enterprises and for giving seasonality based business advisories.

11. To help create a repository of business logics and training material the BRCs.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 23rd September, 2025. Registration time is in between 09:00 am to 10:30 am. Venue is in Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Basistha Chariali, Lalmati- 37, National Highway Bypass, Guwahati-781029 (Assam)

How to apply :

The applicants are required to carry the below mentioned particulars on the day of Walk-In Interview:

I. Detail Bio data/CV/Resume of the candidate. (must contain passport size photo, email ID & Mobile Number)

II. Originals & Photo copies of the certificates in support of various qualifications / experiences mentioned in the Bio data/ CV/Resume.

III. Two reference under whom the candidate working before or known person to be mentioned in Bio data/CV/Resume

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here