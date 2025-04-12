Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting and administrative positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate-Accounts and Lead-Project in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Lead-Project

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 37000/- to Rs. 43000/-

Qualifications and Experience:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

1. Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University/Institute with at least 05 years of experience in the area of Entrepreneurship/Livelihood/ Skilling Sector.

OR

2. 02 years PG Diploma in Management/ MBA from a recognized University/ Institute.

Experience in Preferred Sector: Skill India Portal, Skill development training, livelihood generation projects, social entrepreneurship, capacity building, social development, vocational training, community development, start up and entrepreneurship linked projects

Responsibility: Lead-Project personnel will be responsible for effective project implementation,

efficient in monitoring, documentation, technical interventions, post-training tracking, project closure, achieve deliverables and meet deadlines within stipulated time frame.

Name of post : Associate- Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 21000/- to Rs. 25000/-

Qualifications and Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from a recognized University/ Institute with atleast 05 years of experience in the areas of accounting, financial reporting, record keeping in Entrepreneurship/Livelihood/ Skilling Sector.

Responsibility:

1. Passing necessary Journal Entries/ book keeping in Tally and monitoring the same on day to day basis.

2. Maintaining MIS of various receivables, expenses and other specific ledgers as per the requirement knowledge.

3. Having knowledge of GST return filling, TDS payment and Reconciliation related compliances.

4. Making various payments database and processing the same.

5. Preparing and processing notes for approvals.

6. Capable of coordinating with various teams for managing the work flow.

7. Preparation of Invoices/Vouchers as required.

8. Having knowledge of PFMS is a must.

Also Read : 10 modern baby boy and baby girl names inspired by Lord Hanuman

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in hard copy through post/ courier to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam or via email to [email protected]

The following particulars to be sent to the address given below:

(i) The post applied for must be super scribed at the top of the envelope.

(ii) Detail Bio data/CV of the candidate. (must contain email ID & Mobile Number)

(iii) Two passport size photographs

(iv) Photo copies / Scan Copies of the certificates in support of various qualifications / experience mentioned in the Bio data/ CV.

(v) Two reference under whom the candidate working before or known person.

Last date for submission of applications for Project Lead is 20th April 2025 and that of Associate Accounts is 21st April 2025 ( up to 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2