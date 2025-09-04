Assam Career 2025 IIT Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Advancing Additive Manufacturing Technology via High-speed 3D Printing by 32-inch LCD based vat-photopolymerization process and cellular lattice structure ” at the Department of Design in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BE/B.Tech/B. Des or M.Des /ME/ MTech in Electronics/ Mechatronics/ Mechanical/ Computer Science/Design with valid GATE/CEED score

Selection Procedure :

Candidates can appear in an online Interview on 15th September 2025 (Monday) at 11:00 am.

Shortlisted candidates will get online link separately.

How to apply :

Applicants should send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no. GATE Score, email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 12th September 2025 (11 pm) to the Principal Investigator by email at [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here