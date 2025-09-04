Assam Govt Job 2025 Bapujee College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of govt job in Bapujee College Sarukshetri Assam in 2025.

Bapujee College Sarukshetri Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the govt job of Principal in 2025.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. A Master Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever

grading system is followed, from a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D. Degree

3. Professor/Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 years of teaching/ research in Universities/Colleges and other institutions of higher education.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on Performance based Appraisal System (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulations in Appendix-I for direct recruitment of Principal in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 Research Publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed Journals.

6. A minimum of 110 research scores as per Appendix-II at table-2 as per UGC guidelines 2018.

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at Masters Degree level for SC/ST/Differently abled candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system followed) and relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace marks.

Age Limit : Upper age limit of 55 years as on 01.01.2025.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed DHE format along with complete Bio-data and all supporting self-attested testimonials from HSLC onwards along with a non-refundable demand draft of Rs. 5000/-(five thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal i/c, Bapujee College, Sarukshetri payable at SBI, Sarthebari Branch .

The applications must reach the Principal, Bapujee College, Sarukshetri, PO-Sarthebari, Barpeta Assam, PIN-781307 within 17th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here