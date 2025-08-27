Assam Career 2025 KV AFS Borjhar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in KV AFS Borjhar Assam in 2025.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) AFS Borjhar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of ATL Instructor on purely contractual basis in 2025. Kendriya Vidyalaya Borjhar came into being in the year 1973 by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Human Resource Development, at Air Force Station (Mountain Shadow), Borjhar, Guwahati. It is about 18 km from Guwahati Railway Station on the road to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, located beside National Highway No. 3, the lifeline of the North East region. The school is surrounded by Guwahati University on its eastern side and LGBI Airport on its west

Name of post : ATL Instructor

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification :

B.E., B.Tech., Electronics & Communication Engineering Minimum one year experience

Remuneration : Rs. 25000 per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 3rd September 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, A.F.S. Borjhar Mountain Shadow, P.O. – Azara, Guwahati,

Assam, Pin Code -781017

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here