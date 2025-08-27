Jugamai Boro (name changed) remembers the day her world shattered. On July 20, 2012, she watched as her home was engulfed in flames during the BTAD riots. The violence claimed the life of her brother and displaced over 400,000 people from nearly 400 villages. In the aftermath, 110 people were dead, and more than 270 relief camps were set up to shelter those who had lost everything.

Like Jugamai, Mantu Soren and Ruhul Amin and their families also suffered immense losses. For years, the fear and trauma lingered, fueling a desire for revenge. “We carried the ‘weight of revenge’ in one of the corners of our hearts,” Jugamai shared. The pain was amplified by the feeling that both the Assam government and the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration were slow to respond.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Birth of Bodoland Happiness Mission

But their lives took a dramatic turn after they discovered the Bodoland Happiness Mission. Launched in 2022 across the districts of Kokrajhar, Baksa, Udalguri, and Chirang, the mission was the brainchild of Pramod Boro, the Chief of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The initiative focuses on mental and emotional well-being, offering training in mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and peace-building. Its goal is to create resilient communities that can move past the cycle of violence.

The mission has been instrumental in helping people like Jugamai, Mantu, and Ruhul find solace and a new perspective. They no longer seek revenge but rather champion reconciliation and forgiveness. “The therapy and trauma counseling sessions under the Bodoland Happiness Mission changed our mindset completely,” they said. They’ve come to realize that peace, not vengeance, is the path forward.

A Community-Wide Effort

For nearly four decades, Bodoland has been in the shadow of conflict. The movement for an autonomous Bodoland, which began in the 1980s, led to widespread riots, insurgency, and displacement. Generations suffered as youth fled, children dropped out of school, and women and children became vulnerable in relief camps.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In response to this history of conflict, the Bodoland Happiness Mission was created as a beacon of hope. The BTR government has actively engaged various community leaders, including women, in the peace-building process.

Since 2023, the mission has trained over 1,700 peace volunteers and engaged more than 15,000 people, including former insurgent leaders. Many have become “Happiness Champions,” helping their communities overcome mistrust.

Sambhu Hansda, a former Adivasi insurgent leader, is a testament to the program’s success. “I am optimistic that the happiness mission will be able to bring permanent peace to Bodoland,” he said. Prabhat Chandra Sutradhar, Senior Adviser for the All BTR Sutradhar Sanmillan, agrees, calling the initiative a “game-changer.”

Behind the scenes, Sunny Donkupar Mawiong, Director of Earthtree, played a vital role in shaping the programme’s curriculum and guiding its implementation, ensuring its impact reaches every corner of Bodoland.

With 26 diverse communities living within BTR, inclusivity is key factor for the peace to endure.

The Bodoland Happiness Mission is more than just therapy; it’s a testament to the power of hope and healing. It has shown that even in a region scarred by decades of conflict, peace and forgiveness are possible.