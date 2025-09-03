Assam Career 2025 NIT Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow for the “Intelligent Speech-to-Speech Translation with Lip-Syncing for Educational Domain” SERB CRG sponsored

project in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering with First Class Degree and

2. M.E./ M. Tech in Computer Science & Engineering with First Class Degree and

3. GATE qualified

Desirable Experience : Expertise and strong interests in Natural Language Processing, Deep Learning and Python Programming.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : Preferably below 28 years on the last date of application. SC/ST/OBC/WOMAN/PWD candidates will get relaxation as per Govt of India Rules

How to apply :

Applicants must submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with C.V and all other relevant documents to Dr. Partha Pakray, Associate Professor, Dept. of Computer Science & Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar through email: [email protected] and

[email protected] with subject line “Application for the temporary post of JRF under the project Intelligent Speech-to-Speech Translation with Lip-Syncing for Educational Domain”.

Applicants will get notification about Date of interview, time, and venue and mode of interview in due course of time through email (shortlisted candidates only).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here