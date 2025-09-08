Assam Career 2025 PWRD Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in PWRD Guwahati Assam in 2025.

The Office of the Chief Engineer (EAP), PWRD, Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Environmental Specialist, Gender Specialist and Occupational, Health & Safety Expert in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Environmental Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

A Master’s degree/Bachelor’s degree in natural resources management, environmental science, environmental, policy development, engineering, or related discipline and proven experience in the preparation, implementation and monitoring of environmental impacts and risks for projects.

Candidates with preferably have at least 2 years of professional experience.

Name of post : Occupational, Health & Safety Expert

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

The consultant should have Bachelor degree in occupational health and safety or related scientific or technical field (engineering, risk assessment, etc.)

Preferable: Master degree in occupational health and safety or related scientific or technical

field (engineering, risk assessment, etc.)

Experience : Minimum of 7 years relevant work experience especially in the area of OHS in construction and industry works in the supervision of high-risk projects

Name of post : Gender Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master’s degree in gender studies/sociology/anthropology/ social work.

At least 6 years of professional experience of working in the related field of gender, gender-based violence, etc.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled up application form in prescribed format along with necessary attachments via email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 20th September 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here