Guwahati: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan returned to his signature hosting style on the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, addressing long-standing accusations that he has sabotaged people’s careers.

The actor strongly dismissed these claims, even stating that if he ever intended to ruin a career, it would be his own.

Shehnaaz Gill joined Salman on stage during the Sunday episode and requested that her brother, Shehbaz Badesha, be allowed inside the Bigg Boss house.

Shehnaaz remarked, “Sir, aapne itne logon ke career banaye hain” (Sir, you’ve made so many careers). To this, Salman replied, “Maine kahan banaye hain kisi ki career. Career banane waala toh upar waala hai” (When have I ever made anyone’s career? Only God makes careers).

He continued, “People have even accused me of ruining careers. But honestly, it’s not in my control. Today, everyone is quick to say, ‘Oh, he’s finished someone’s career.’ But tell me, whose career have I destroyed? And if I ever did, it would be my own. Sometimes I get complacent, let things slip, but then I work hard to regain control.”

These comments follow Abhinav Kashyap’s recent accusation that Salman sabotaged his career, alleging that Salman controls Bollywood’s dynamics.

Similar allegations have also been made against the actor by singer Arijit Singh and actor Vivek Oberoi.

In Bigg Boss 19, another week passed without an elimination, but a new contestant entered the house: Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, who became the first wildcard contestant. The show is currently airing on Colors TV and streaming on JioHotstar.

Salman Khan is also set to appear in Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, a film based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China.

He is also working on Kick 2 with Sajid Nadiadwala.