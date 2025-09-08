Guwahati: The Sikkim government has announced that it will open two high-altitude tourist destinations, Chola and Doklam, to Indian visitors from September 27, marking a significant expansion of the state’s tourism landscape.

C.S. Rao, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, said the state will allow only 25 vehicles per day to visit the two destinations initially.

He added that the department will issue permits soon, following a meeting with tourism stakeholders to finalize the operational framework.

The government will restrict entry to Indian tourists only, with foreign nationals not allowed beyond Changu.

To support visitor safety and comfort, the state is developing acclimatization facilities at the 17th Mile and preparing accommodation packages in Kupup and Gnathang.

While Doklam already has essential infrastructure in place, a five-kilometre stretch in Chola, partly within the Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary, is still undergoing improvement.

Authorities will also allow motorbike travel under specific safety advisories.

In addition to opening new natural destinations, Sikkim is gearing up to promote battlefield tourism.

The government has scheduled the official launch for January 15, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expected to inaugurate the initiative.

Officials aim to position Sikkim as a unique destination that blends natural beauty, cultural heritage, and military history.

After remaining closed for over three months due to landslides, North Sikkim has finally reopened to tourists, bringing relief to the tourism sector.

Rao confirmed that rescue teams had earlier evacuated stranded tourists from Lachung by road, while those stuck in Lachen were airlifted by June 4. While acknowledging criticism over the delay, he noted that a faster alternative route is now operational.

The newly opened Sangkalang–Chungthang road has reduced travel time by nearly 1.5 hours. Officials began issuing tourist permits today at 12 noon, with regular permits available from tomorrow. Tourists can now visit Lachung, Yumthang Valley, and Zero Point.

The Tourism Department recommends a three-day, two-night stay in Lachung for an optimal experience.

However, Lachen remains inaccessible due to ongoing bridge repairs. Rao said that the Ramam River bridge may take another month to be restored. Meanwhile, the Taraamchu bridge could reopen by December, and work on the Naga Toong bridge is progressing rapidly.