Assam Career 2025 Tocklai Tea Research Institute Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam in 2025.

Tocklai Tea Research Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Two (02) Junior Research Fellow (Temporary) under a project entitled “Anti-Diabetic properties of Phalap: Unraveling the ethnomedicinal claim by understanding their effect on enzymatic and gene regulation” sponsored by DBT at Biotechnology and Biochemistry Department in 2025.

Name of post : JRF / Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Biotechnology/Life Sciences

Desirable qualifications : Research experience in relevant field

Monthly Fellowship :

For JRF, Rs. 31,000 + 9% HRA per month / For Project Associate-1, Rs. 25,000 + 9% HRA per month

Job Roles : Project-related research work. The candidate will have the responsibility for field visits, to perform mammalian cell culture and molecular biology experiments. Candidate will also get opportunity to register for higher degree (subject to attainment of required qualification).

Name of post : JRF / Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: M.Sc. in Chemistry

Desirable qualifications : Research experience in relevant field

Monthly Fellowship :

For JRF, Rs. 31,000 + 9% HRA per month / For Project Associate-1, Rs. 25,000 + 9% HRA per month

Job Roles : Project-related research work. The candidate will have the responsibility to do wet chemical analysis, field activity, and run sophisticated analytical instruments like HPLC, UV-Vis.

Spectrophotometer etc. Candidate will also get opportunity to register for higher degree (subject to

attainment of required qualification).

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 28.08.2025 from 10.30 am. Venue of the Interview is Neem Theme Hall, Tocklai Tea Research Institute, Jorhat, Assam-785008.

How to apply :

Candidates should bring duly filled-up application form as enclosed below during interview

and also should send a copy to the email id [email protected] on or before 27th

August 2025

Applicants must carry a set of photocopies of testimonials of qualifications, mark sheets, experience, date of birth etc. (with the originals for verification) along with the fill in application form as enclosed.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here