Assam Career 2025 UCO Bank Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in UCO Bank Assam in 2025.

UCO Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Treasury Advisor, Chief Risk Officer, Chief Technology Officer and Company Secretary on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Treasury Advisor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Minimum of 15 years of work experience in Banking or financial services in Officers cadre, out of which at least 5 years of experience at Senior level in Integrated Treasury Operations in Public Sector Banks/ reputed Private Sector Banks/ reputed Financial Institutions.

Name of post : Chief Risk Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Graduation degree with

Professional certification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals

or

Professional Risk Management Certification from PRMIA Institute;

or

Two years experience as CRO in such regulated lender(s) in respect of which there is regulatory requirement of appointing CRO with Board approval.

Five years experience in corporate credit and risk management at the level of Assistant General Manager or above in one or more PSBs or having similar roles and responsibilities in one or more regulated lending entity, with minimum experience of one year in corporate credit and one year in risk management.

Name of post : Chief Technology Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Engineering Graduate or MCA or equivalent qualification from a University /Institute recognized / approved by Government of India or its Regulatory bodies

Minimum of 15 yrs. experience in relevant areas is mandatory. He/she should have worked in Banking- IT related areas/ projects involving IT Policy & Planning/ Financial Networks & applications/ financial information systems/ cyber security technologies/ payment technologies etc., of which 5 yrs. at senior management level.

Name of post : Company Secretary

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Minimum 12 years of experience after obtaining membership of ICSI, in a listed entity, preferably Bank/NBFC/Financial services company

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply Online as per the registration link available on Bank’s website https://ucobank.com ->career -> Recruitment Opportunities

Last date for submission of applications is 2nd May 2025

Application Fee/ Intimation Charges (Non-refundable):

Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWBD candidates

Rs. 800 /- for all others

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here