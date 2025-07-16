Imphal: One foreign-trained insurgent belonging to the proscribed People’s Liberation Army, the armed wing of the Revolutionary People’s Front (PLA/RPF), was among two PLA cadres arrested by security forces in Manipur over the past 36 hours, police reported on Wednesday.

A joint team of central security forces and Manipur Police arrested an active RPF/PLA cadre, later identified as Thongam Inaoba Meitei, also known as Lalaba (23), from Laingoubi Maning Leikai under Kumbi Police Station, Bishnupur district, at his residence.

During interrogation, police confirmed that the arrested cadre had undergone a 30-day basic military training at a camp located in Myanmar. A Kechaoda keypad mobile phone with one Airtel SIM card was seized from his possession.

Following his arrest, the joint team also apprehended another active RPF/PLA cadre, identified as Koijam Samananda Meitei, also known as Naobi or Samkhoiba (29), from Yairipok Malom Thongmaya, at Leirongthel Pitra under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station, Thoubal district.

The report added that he was involved in extortion from the general public and in the active recruitment of cadres in Thoubal district.

A mobile phone with one Airtel SIM card was also seized from him.