Assam Career AIN Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in AIN Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Army Institute of Nursing (AIN) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nursing) and Tutor in 2025. The Army Institute of Nursing came into being on Aug 1, 2006 at 151 base Hospital Basistha, Guwahati. It saw the progress of a new era of imparting professional education in nursing sciences. Guwahati being the gateway to the North Eastern Region and also the commercial hub of the region already had the requisite infrastructure for the development of an institution like the AIN. Moreover, the city with good transportation facilities to the rest of the country gave a conducive atmosphere for the infrastructural development of AIN. AIN’s primary aim is to provide a knowledge hub in the field of nursing sciences for the female dependents of Army personnel. AIN is recognized by Indian Nursing Council, New Delhi and Assam Nurses Midwives and Health Visitors Council, Assam. AIN is also affiliated to the Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, Assam. Its mission is to provide a comprehensive system of education to impart thorough knowledge of nursing sciences with adequate practice in the field to prepare students to be highly competent and confident nurses in providing preventive, promotive and rehabilitative services in the healthcare settings and in community

Name of post : Assistant Professor (Paediatric Nursing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : M.Sc (Paediatric Nursing) with 03 years teaching experienc?

Desirable: Ph.D (Nursing)

Consolidated Salary : Rs. 45000/-per month

Name of post : Tutor

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : M.Sc (Nursing) Preferable. B.Sc (Nursing)/Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) Degree. One year Teaching Experience

Desirable: Ph.D (Nursing)

Consolidated Salary : Rs 31,250/-per month for M.Sc (Nursing). Rs. 27,500/-per month for B.Sc

(Nursing)

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with relevant documents to Army Institute of Nursing, Guwahati, C/O 151 Base Hospital Basistha, Guwahati, Assam.

Last date of receiving application is 15 May 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here