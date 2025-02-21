Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Air Force School Jorhat Assam.

Air Force School Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Primary Teachers (PRT). Air Force School Jorhat is a co-educational school, located in the verdant location of Air Force Station Jorhat. The School was established in the year 1967 and has completed 50 years of its existence in November 2017. The School is up to Senior Secondary Level, commencing from Lower Kindergarten. It is affiliated to CBSE and functions under the aegis of Indian Air Force Educational and Cultural Society, New Delhi. The school caters to the educational needs of the wards of defense personnel (especially Indian Air Force personnel) civilians residing in and around Jorhat. The medium of instruction is English. Most classrooms are equipped with Smart Class facility also to impart quality education, from LKG to XII.

Name of post : PRT (Regular)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) from a recognized board.

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (BEl Ed).

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and also 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B Ed) from any NCTE recognized institution along with six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by NCTE.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by post/ hand / courier to Air Force School, Jorhat, Air Force Station, Jorhat P.O: Rowriah, Jorhat, Assam -785005

Last date for submission of application is 24 Feb 2025

Scanned copy of forms may also be forwarded on School email ID : [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here