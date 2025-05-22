Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Professors and Associate Professors. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. It is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface. With its strong global links in teaching and research programmes, the University offers dynamic educational experiences that prepare the next generation to lead and make a difference and thus contribute to the society at large. The University hosts 177 affiliated colleges and institutes that spread over nine districts of Assam. Dibrugarh University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities and is recognised by all the universities in India and abroad.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 6

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Department wise vacancies :

Anthropology : 1

Applied Geology : 1

Assamese : 2

History : 1

Sociology : 1

Qualification : As per UGC norms

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 4

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Department wise vacancies :

Applied Geology : 1

Economics : 1

History : 1

English : 1

Qualification : As per UGC norms

Pay Band:

(a)Professor :Rs. 1,44,200-2,18,200/-

(b) Associate Professor : Rs. 1,31,400 -2,17,100/-

Also Read : 10 places in India where wishes are fulfilled

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications (along with 08 photocopies of the same) in the prescribed form of the University along with relevant documents and a Bank Draft of Rs. 2,000/- (Rupees Two Thousand only) in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh, Assam payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh University Branch (Code: 994000).

The applications must reach the Office Of The Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh- 786004, Assam

Last date for submission of applications is 10th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here