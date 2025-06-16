Applications are invited for recruitment of 11 vacant positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam.

CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR NEIST), Jorhat, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel.

Name of post : Project Assistant-II (PA-II)

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Design and Synthesis of New Indigenous Catalysts for Oxygen Production from Water: A Life Saving Approach for Oxygen Scared Terrain

Essential Qualification : 1st class B.Sc. in Chemistry

Desirable : M.Sc. in chemistry and knowledge in catalysis, inorganic chemistry, electrochemistry

Age limit : Maximum Age 28 years

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month + HRA

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Design and Synthesis of New Catalysts for Hydrogen Production from Ammonia

Essential Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Chemistry

Desirable : Knowledge in catalysis, inorganic chemistry, electrochemistry

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Carbonaceous Nanomaterials-based Electrocatalysts from Graphite Sources of Arunachal Pradesh towards Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Essential Qualification : 1st class M.Sc./ M.Tech. in /Materials Science/ Chemical Sciences /

Chemistry/ Polymer Science

Desirable : Candidate having experience/ expertise in hydrogen production, electrochemistry, synthesis of nanomaterials, catalyst, graphene and its derivatives; and nanomaterial characterization by HRTEM, FESEM, XPS, AFM, XRD, Raman spectroscopy etc

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Innovative Processes and Technologies for Crop Protection Chemicals (Agromission-2)

Essential Qualification : 1st class M.Sc. in Chemistry

Desirable : Experience in organic synthesis

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 25,000/- per month+ HRA

Name of post : Project Scientist-I (PS-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Polymers, their Composites and Polymeric Membranes for Sustainable Development of Petroleum Industries

Essential Qualification : PhD / Thesis submitted in Chemical Engineering

Desirable : Working experience in polymer processing, film preparation and characterization, operation of sophisticated instruments like SEM, TEM, AFM etc

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Assistant-II (PA-II)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Hands on Training on Animal Disease Models, Basic Animal Experimentation Techniques & Good Laboratory Practices (GLP)

Essential Qualification : B.Sc in Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/ B.Pharm/ BVSc

Desirable : 6 months working experience in laboratory animal facility or biomedical research area will be preferred

Age limit : Maximum Age 28 years

Emoluments : Rs. 20000/- per month+ HRA

Name of post : Project Assistant-I (PAT-I)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Non-Dairy Origin Probiotics from Actively Fermenting Microbiota of Ethnic Fermented Foods and Beverages of North Eastern India

Essential Qualification : M.Sc/ Integrated M.Sc. in Microbiology /Biotechnology/ Biochemistry/ Food Science and Technology /Molecular Biology / Life Science

Desirable : Experience in probiotic characterization, in vitro and in vivo assays, culturing and characterization of microaerobic and anaerobic microbes, and molecular biology techniques

Age limit : Maximum Age 35 years

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- per month+ HRA for NET/GATE qualified & Rs. 25,000/- per month + HRA for others

Name of post : Project Assistant-II (PA-II)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Biomedical Genomics Advancement Program for North Eastern Researchers (BioGAP-NER)

Essential Qualification : B.Sc. in Bioinformatics/Biotechnology/Genomic Science/Life Science/ Microbiology/Molecular Biology

Desirable : One (1) year of experience working in a molecular biology/genomics laboratory, handling and maintenance of molecular biology equipment, knowledge of running computational analyses in Linux/Python, knowledge of organizing training and workshop programs, etc. M.Sc. candidates will get preference

Age limit : Maximum Age 28 years

Emoluments : Rs. 20000/- per month+ HRA

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://neist.res.in/prostaff/

Last date of application through online is 24th June 2025 up to 2 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here