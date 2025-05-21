Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in BHB College Sarupeta Assam.

Bhawanipur-Hastinapur-Bijni (BHB) College Sarupeta Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Head, Assistant Professors and Counsellors for Four Year Integrated B.A. B.Ed. (Secondary) course under Integrated Teachers’ Education Programme (ITEP)

Name of post : Head of the Department in the rank of Professor or Associate Professor in Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Post Graduate Degree in Science or Mathematics or Social Science or Commerce or Languages

2. M Ed

3. PhD in Education

4. Ten years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and eight years for Associate Professor

5. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the UGC for these category of posts

Desirable: Diploma/Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

History : 1

Geography : 1

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

English or Hindi or Modern Indian Language : 1

Communicative skill in English : 1

Communicative skill in Modern Indian Language or Classical Language : 1

Qualification :

Appropriate qualification in guidance and counseling

1. Post graduate degree in concerned subjects, with minimum 55% marks

2. B.Ed. degree with minimum of 55% marks

3. NET/SLET/Ph.D in concerned subject as prescribed by the NCTE.

Desirable:

i. M.Ed. with specialization in secondary education

ii. Ph.D in Education

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1. Post graduate degree in Education (M.Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

2. NET/SLET/Ph.D. in Education

Desirable: Master Degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or their allied subjects.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Health & Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Physical education (MP Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Arts Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post graduate degree in performing or visual arts with minimum 55% marks or

its equivalent grade.

Name of post : Career Guidance & Counselling

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Assistant Professor in Education having guidance and counseling as one of the papers in M.Ed or a part time Counsellor with an appropriate qualification in guidance and counseling

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 02-06-2025 at 1:00 PM in B.H.B. College, Sarupeta, Bajali, Assam

How to apply :

Interested candidates are requested to submit their application forms (in the format provided) at the college website www.bhbcollege.ac.in supported by all relevant documents through [email protected] latest by 3.00 pm on 28-05-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here