Applications are invited for recruitment of 19 vacant positions or career in CDAC CINE Guwahati Assam.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing- Centre in North East (CDAC CINE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Engineers and other technical staff.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Associate(Fresher)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. BE/B-Tech. in ECE/ EEE/CSE or in relevant domain or equivalent CGP

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in VLSI/ Embedded Systems/ Communication Engineering or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Experience : 0-2 years

Name of post : Project Engineer (Experience) (Cyber Security)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT/MCA with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

Experience : 2-5 years of working experience in Cyber Security and incident response management

Name of post : Project Engineer (Experience)(Full Stack Developer)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree in CSE/ECE/IT/MCA with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

Experience : 2-5 years of working experience as full stack developer

Name of post : Project Engineer (Experience)(Technical Marketing)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : First Class B.E/B.Tech/MCA with an MBA degree

Experience : Minimum one year relevant experience in marketing and business development

Name of post : Project Officer

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : CA/LLM/CS/CMA or Two years of full-time MBA / post-graduation in relevant field/LLB or equivalent relevant professional qualification and at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field

Experience : Minimum 03 years post-qualification relevant experience

Also Read : 10 shocking facts about Arshad Warsi’s wife Maria Goretti

Name of post : Project Support Staff

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Graduation with at least 50% marks and at least 3 years of post-qualification work experience in the relevant field or Post Graduate with at least 50% marks at the Graduate level

Experience : Minimum 03 years of relevant experience after Graduation

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer (Trainer-HPC)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1.ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree in CSE/IT

Or

2. Ph.D in CSE/IT

Experience : Minimum 05 years of Industry/Teaching Experience in HPC

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer (Trainer-AI / ML)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1.ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree in CSE/IT

Or

2. Ph.D in CSE/IT

Experience : Minimum 05 years of experience of Industry/Teaching experience in AI/ML Domain

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/

Last date for online registration of applications by candidates is 20th June 2025 up to 6 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here