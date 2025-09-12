Guwahati: Ukraine has struck Russia’s largest oil terminal on the Baltic Sea in one of its biggest overnight drone attacks in months.

The air assault struck the Primorsk oil port in the Leningrad region, the final station of the Baltic Pipeline System and a crucial hub for Russia’s maritime exports, Ukraine’s security services told multiple outlets, reports BBC.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

More than half of the 221 drones to Russia were intercepted over the Bryansk and Smolensk regions, where Lukoil facilities were also reportedly targeted, the Russian defence ministry said.

Officials added two civilians were killed in Ukraine’s Sumy region when a Russian glide bomb struck a village near the border.

BBC added, “Authorities in the Leningrad region informed 28 drones were brought down and that a fire had broken out at a vessel and a pumping station in Primorsk. They added that the blaze was extinguished without casualties or leaks.”

The Ukrainian security added that drone strikes also hit several pumping stations feeding the Ust-Luga terminal, near the border with Estonia.

Russian state energy company Rosatom stated a drone attack on a power unit at its Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant, near the Belarussian border.

Russian officials elaborated that drones were intercepted across at nine other regions, like Kaluga, Novgorod and the Moscow area.

In Bryansk, a drone hit a bus, injuring seven.

Moscow’s figures suggest Thursday night’s attack was composed of one of the largest Ukrainian aerial bombardments in over four months.

Russia said it destroyed a record 524 drones on May 7.

The attack is termed as one of the biggest for the Leningrad region since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine three-and-a-half years ago.

The attack saw operations at St Petersburg’s Pulkovo airport temporarily suspended.

Last night, Ukraine’s Security Service struck Russia’s largest Baltic oil terminal in Primorsk — a key hub for the Kremlin’s “shadow fleet” that bypasses sanctions and exports up to 60 million tons of oil annually, worth about $15 billion.



The attack ignited fires on a vessel… pic.twitter.com/eGdfz1T5j6 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) September 12, 2025