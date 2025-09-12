Imphal: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to this sensitive border state on Saturday, the CRPF, Nagaland, and Manipur sectors distributed books to children and handed over looms and sewing machines to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Officials said that the PM during his visit to the violence-hit Churachandpur district headquarters and Imphal on Saturday, will interact with the IDPs.

Officially, there are around 60,000 people whose houses were destroyed in the ethnic violence that started on May 3, 2023, across the state.

Addressing the gathering, Commandant of 08 Bn CRPF, Shri Chandra Shekhar, reiterated the CRPF’s commitment to community welfare, stating that this initiative is just the beginning, with more similar activities planned for the future.

Traffic advisory for PM visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his whirlwind tour of this ethnic violence-hit state on Saturday, will arrive at Kangla, Imphal, around 2 pm from the Churachandpur district headquarters by a chopper.

In line with his tour, the Manipur government has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth traffic flow, public safety, and prevent congestion ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Imphal.

An official notification states that the southern gate of Kangla will be exclusively used for VVIP entry and exit.

As Kangla has only 3 Gates, the Western and Northern Gates will also serve as emergency exits.

Only vehicles with a vehicle pass shall be allowed to enter Kangla from the Northern gate.

The northern gate will be for entry and exit by VIPs and officials (with vehicle passes) and pedestrians.

The southern gate will also be used for entry & exit for pedestrians.

The government has also announced dropping the point, stating that the vehicles carrying public attending a function at Kangla from Mayai Lambi via Singjamei Chinga.

The Thoubal side via Singjamei bridge and the Wangkhei side will be allowed to drop passengers at Minuthong and move towards the allocated parking site at Hatta Kangjeibung.

Vehicles from the Lamlong side, Sekmai, and Thangmeiband side will drop passengers in front of Imphal Hotel and move towards NCC Ground or Khuman Lampak Sports Complex for parking.

Vehicles from Uripok, Sagolband, Tiddim, and Mayai Lambi sides will drop passengers at Wahengbam Leikai/Uripok Thongkha and move towards NCC Ground or Inter-State Bus Terminus for parking.

Moreover, the notification also announced the diversion routes, stating that vehicles from the Thoubal side will be diverted at the Singjamei Bridge, while those from the Singjamei Chingamakha-Heirangoithong Road will be redirected at the Singjamei Chinga Crossing to minimise congestion around Kangla.

Similarly, traffic from the Tiddim and Mayai Lambi sides will be diverted at Keishampat Junction.

The Traffic Control Police Wing also instructed that a 10-minute advance cut-off on all routes connecting Kangla to the airport during VVIP movement.

However, ambulances and fire service vehicles will be exempted.

The Traffic Control Police Wing further appealed for public cooperation, stressing that traffic curbs will only be enforced during the VVIP’s movement.