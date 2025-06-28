Applications are invited for recruitment of eight vacant positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Engineers, Junior Supervisors, Junior Engineers and Scientific Officers on contractual basis for for “Adult and Pediatric Hematolymphoid Unit at BBCI, Guwahati under PM- DevINE, Scheme.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Engineer ‘C’ (Mechanical)

Engineer ‘C’ (Civil)

Engineer ‘C’ (Electrical)

Junior Supervisor (Civil)

Junior Engineer (Civil)

Junior Engineer (Mechanical)

Scientific Officer – C (Computer Programmer)

Scientific Officer – C (IT Coordinator)

No. of posts :

Engineer ‘C’ (Mechanical) : 1

Engineer ‘C’ (Civil) : 1

Engineer ‘C’ (Electrical) : 1

Junior Supervisor (Civil) : 1

Junior Engineer (Civil) : 1

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) : 1

Scientific Officer – C (Computer Programmer) : 1

Scientific Officer – C (IT Coordinator) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Engineer ‘C’ (Mechanical) : Full time B.E/ B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering in First Class (4 years after 12th standard or 3 years after Diploma in Mechanical Engineering) from AICTE approved College/University. [Retired person from reputed institution/organization with the same Qualification may also apply]. Minimum four (04) years of post-qualification experience in the

field of mechanical maintenance work, HVAC, firefighting etc. in Hospital / Institutional / commercial complex / Industry

Engineer ‘C’ (Civil) : Full time B.E/ B. Tech in Civil Engineering in First Class (4 years after 12th standard or 3 years after Diploma in Civil Engineering) from AICTE approved College/University. [Retired person from reputed institution/organization with the same Qualification may also apply]. Minimum four (04) years of post-qualification experience in construction and / or maintenance of Institutional Buildings / complexes, quarters / residential buildings with exposure in estimation, budgeting, tendering, site supervision, quality assurances etc.

Engineer ‘C’ (Electrical) : Full time B.E/ B. Tech in Electrical Engineering in First Class (4 years after 12th standard or 3 years after Diploma in Electrical Engineering) from AICTE approved College/ University. [Retired person from reputed institution/organization with the same Qualification may also apply]

Junior Supervisor (Civil) : Full time B.E/ B. Tech or First class Diploma in Civil Engineering (Full time course, 3 years after 10th Standard or 2 years after 12th Standard) from Institutes approved by State Board of Technical Examination.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Junior Engineer (Civil) : Full time B.E/ B. Tech or First class Diploma in Civil Engineering (Full time course, 3 years after 10th Standard or 2 years after 12th Standard) from Institutes approved by State Board of Technical Examination. 2 years post qualification experience with an established firm in

supervision, quality control, billing of construction of multi-storey buildings.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) : Full time ?.E/ B. ?Tech or First class Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (Full time course, 3 years after 10th Standard or 2 years after 12th Standard) from Institutes approved by State Board of Technical Examination. 2 years post qualification experience with an established firm in the field of HVAC in Central A/C Plants of large organizations.

Scientific Officer – C (Computer Programmer) : ?.? / ?. Tech (Computer Science / Information Technology) or Equivalent or MCA Degree with Minimum aggregate 50% marks from Govt. Recognized University.

Scientific Officer – C (IT Coordinator) : B.E / B. Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology or Equivalent with Minimum aggregate 50% marks from Govt. Recognized University.

Also Read : 10 beautiful baby names inspired by Lord Jagannath

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application in prescribed application format in PDF

format along with CV through e-mail to [email protected].

Incomplete application will not be considered.

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of

educational qualification, experience, identity proof in the form of Aadhar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof, scientific publications and other relevant documents.

The application form and the documents should be in a zip folder.

The subject of the e-mail should contain “Application for the post of………….”

The last date for receipt of application is 07/07/2025 upto 5:00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here