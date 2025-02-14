Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Manager in Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Cell (UBA).

Name of post : Manager (Unnat Bharat Abhiyan Cell (UBA))

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MBA/M.Tech in any engineering discipline with outstanding oral and written communication skills (in English) Desirable to have good proficiency in Assamese and Hindi. Proficiency in other NE regional languages would be a plus point. Excellent proficiency in MS Office, Photoshop etc. Desirable knowledge in graphical design, with capability of image, audio, and video editing. Good command over, online meeting platforms like, Webex, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Airmeet etc. Good skills, for information dissemination via online platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.

Salary : Rs. 50,000/- (Consolidated) per month

Job Roles :

Coordination and communication (via emails, phones, whatsapp, letters etc.), meeting organisation (online and offline) etc. with UBA identified Participating Institutes (PIs), organisations, clusters, villages, stakeholders, individuals etc. to fulfil UBA’s objectives. Report aggregation from various PIs. preparation of UBA Cell’s reports, presentations, etc for relevant authorities, and audiences. Preparation of project (including Detailed Project Reports (DPRs)) proposals for various funding agencies, and implementation of the same, when granted, with necessary reports, submission of utilisation certificates etc. Providing administrative support and organising workshops, seminars, etc., Record keeping & population of necessary information etc. Logistics and travel managements. Ready to travel within Assam and elsewhere, as & when required, at short notice. Liaising of UBA Cell with IIT Guwahati officials. Reporting to concerned authority on daily basis about the pertinent work / project and chalking out strategies to meticulously execute the assigned work / project, for inspiring and fulfilling outcomes.

How to apply :

Candidates may send in the following documents to the Regional Coordinator, [email protected] :

Latest CV (contact details of 2 References) Write-up on why do you wish to be a part of the UBA Cell, IIT G Write-up on Suitability to the aforementioned post.

Last date for submission of applications is 15th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here