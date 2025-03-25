Applications are invited for recruitment of various pharmaceutical positions or career in AAU Jorhat Assam.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Highly Skilled Worker (Pharmacist) in the Medical Unit. The seed of the Assam Agricultural University was sown by establishing the the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam; and the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University has been serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry.

Name of post : Highly Skilled Worker (Pharmacist) in Medical Unit

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

a) The minimum educational qualification of the candidate shall be Matriculate or equivalent followed by Diploma in Pharmacy from Govt. recognized Institute.

b) Previous Experience of working as Pharmacist is desirable

Age Limit :

The minimum age of the candidates shall be 18 years as on 01.01.2025. Maximum age limit shall be 40 years as on 01.01.2025. Age relaxation to SC/ST/OBC candidates will be as per Govt. norms.

Salary : Rs. 673.21/- only per day or Rs. 20,196.35 per month (at present)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 29.03.2025. Time is from 11.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. The venue is in Office of Registrar, Assam Agricultural University (AAU), Jorhat-785013, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates shall have to bring their applications on standard format (available in AAU website). They should also appear along with original and self attested photocopies of all educational certificates/a passport sized photograph at the time of reporting.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here