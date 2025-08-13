The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have not yet declared the RRB NTPC Result 2025. Once announced, candidates who appeared for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) graduate-level recruitment examination can access their results through the official websites of the respective regional RRBs under which they applied.

The computer-based test for various graduate-level NTPC posts was conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025. The paper consisted of 100 questions, each carrying one mark, with a penalty of one-third mark for every wrong answer.

The provisional answer key was released on July 1, and the objection window closed on July 6, 2025. Candidates were required to pay Rs 50 per question as bank charges to raise objections. RRBs have confirmed that fees will be refunded if an objection is found valid.

This NTPC recruitment drive is being held to fill 8,113 graduate-level vacancies, including 1,736 posts for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 for Station Master, 3,144 for Goods Train Manager, 1,507 for Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk cum Typist.

Candidates are advised to follow official updates for information on the result date, direct result links, and further instructions.

