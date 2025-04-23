Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES Guwahati Assam.

RITES is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Resident Engineer in Guwahati, Assam and other north-eastern states. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, incorporated on April 26, 1974, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies. The company’s market capitalization has placed it among the top 500 listed companies in India, a testament to the high-quality solutions and services it delivers, driven by its talented pool of professionals. It is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, providing diverse range of services under one roof. RITES is uniquely placed in terms of diversification of services and geographical reach in various sectors such as railways, highways, metros, tunnels, bridge, urban engineering, sustainability & green mobility, airports, ports, ropeways, institutional buildings, inland waterways, etc. With its nearly five-decade-long journey, RITES has established itself as a preferred choice for clients in more than 55 countries. It has presence across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Middle East regions. The company is the export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock (including locomotives, coaches, trainsets etc.).

Name of post : Resident Engineer

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

Full time Diploma in Civil engineering,

or,

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Full time Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical / Production / Production & Industrial / Manufacturing / Mechanical & Automobile discipline,

or,

Full Time Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics

Experience : Minimum post-qualification work experience of three years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rites.com/

Last date of submission of online application and online payment of fees is 14.05.2025 (Till 11:00 AM)

Application Fees : Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here