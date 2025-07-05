Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Centre for Studies in Applied Psychology (CSAP).

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Centre for Studies in Applied Psychology (CSAP)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. MA / MSc in Psychology/ Applied Psychology.

2. Masters Degree with minimum of 55% marks for the candidates of General Category with NET/SLET.

3. Master Degree with minimum of 50% marks for the candidates belonging to ST/SC/OBC/PwBD / Transgender category with NET/SLET

Specialization : Open

Desirable :

1. MPhil and / or Ph.D in subject concerned.

2. Teaching experience at a recognized Educational Institute

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on on 11th July 2025 (Friday) at 11.00 a.m. in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall, Office of the Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University

How to apply :

Interested candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of biodata, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along w1h the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification. Candidate shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here