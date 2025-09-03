Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching jobs or career in GU Model High School Guwahati Assam .

Gauhati University (GU) Model High School Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the jobs or career of Guest Teacher (Assamese) on purely temporary basis. Gauhati University (GU) is one of the premier institutions of higher education in Northeast India and one of the most sought-after postgraduate institutions. Great Sanskrit scholar, Indologist and philanthropist Krishna Kanta Handiqui was the founder Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. Some very illustrious sons and daughters of Assam have been its alumni which includes none other than Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, noted litterateur and Gyanpeeth Award Winner Mamoni Raisom Goswami, eminent poet Dr Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi, famous academician Dr Maheswar Neog, prominent literary figure Dr Banikanta Kakati, academician, researcher of folklore, singer and lyricist Dr Birendra Nath Dutta to name a few. Other renowned alumni include well known personalities such as Padmasree Dr Jitendra Nath Gosawmi, an alumnus of the Physics Department, who has been the Chief Scientist of Chandrayaan Mission and also a Bhatnagar Awardee, and the former Chief Election Commissioner Sri Harishankar Brahma. Gauhati University has been also Alma Mater to other famous personalities like former Chief Ministers of Assam, Sri Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Late Sri Tarun Gogoi, Sri Sarbananda Sonowal, and present Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Name of post : Guest Teacher (Assamese)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate with Major in Assamese. Candidates must have B.Ed. degree

Salary : Remuneration for the posts of Guest Teacher (purely temporary) will be Rs. 21,000/- per month.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age limit: Not more than 40 years for fresh candidates and 62 years for retired teachers.

Selection Procedure :

Shortlisted candidates should appear for a walk-in-interview on 8th September 2025 in Registrar’s Conference Room, Gauhati University, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the Google Form https://forms.gle/Z734Uetec9PHK3Mk7 within 4th September 2025

Shortlisted candidates fulfilling the required educational qualifications will be called in the interview. The shortlisted candidates are required to bring all relevant original certificates/ documents, a set of which is also to be submitted (self-attested) on the date of interview. Retired

teachers are also eligible to apply

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here