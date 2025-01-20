Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career under APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Architect under Public Works (Building & NH) Department.

Name of post : Assistant Architect under Public Works (Building & NH) Department

No. of posts : 4

Pay Scale : Pay Band-4 Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12,700/-

Qualification :

(i) Bachelors Degree in Architecture from an Indian or Foreign University recognized by the Government.

(ii) The candidate must have up-to-date Registration from Council of Architecture, India

Age Limit :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-2025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for O??/???? candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST

candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

How to apply

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 24 -01-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION: 23-02-2025

Application Fees

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE: 25 -02-2025

To avail application fees relaxation prescribed for SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/BPL, candidates must

produce certificate of the claimed category issued by competent authority.

Applications without the prescribed fee is not considerable and rejectable. No representation against such rejection would be entertained.

Fees once paid is non-refundable under any circumstances nor can the fees be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here